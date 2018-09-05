Tigers Beat SIU-Edwardsville For Third Perfect Game of the Season

COLUMBIA - The Missouri softball team got it's third perfect game of the season with the help of pitchers Chelsea Thomas and Kristin Nottelmann. The Tiger offense got ten runs on nine hits against SIU-Edwardsville on Wednesday afternoon. The game lasted only for one hour and two minutes making it the fastest game of year. Missouri is now 39-6 on the season and extended their home winning streak to 33 consecutive games. The Tigers currently have the longest active streak in all of NCAA Division I softball.

Thomas got the victory, improving to 22-4 on the season as she went four innings, facing 12 batters and striking out ten. She passed the 500 career strikeout mark this afternoon, becoming the seventh Tiger to reach that milestone. She currently has 270 strikeouts on the season,the third most strikeouts in a single year at Missouri and is just 17 away from breaking the single season mark.

Nottelmann pitched the fifth and final inning for the Tigers striking out two of the three batters. Jenna Marsten led all Tiger hitters with three RBI and Ashley Fleming added two. Marla Schweisberger and Marston also got two hits apiece.

The No. 8 Tigers continue Big 12 play this weekend as they head to Stillwater, Okla., to take on No. 16 Oklahoma State for their last regular season road trip of 2011. Action between Mizzou and the Cowgirls begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT, with the series concluding at Noon on Sunday.