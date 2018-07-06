Tigers beat Texas State 3-2 in extra innings

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Senior third baseman Conner Mach hit a game-winning single in the top of the 11th inning to propel the Mizzou baseball team to its second-straight extra-inning win as it topped Texas State, 3-2. The win improves the Tigers to 13-12 on the season.

Laced up in a 2-2 tie, in the 11th inning the Tigers prevailed. The Tigers finally broke through when Brannon Champagne struck out but there was a pass ball by Bobcat catcher Andrew Stumph allowed Jesse Santo to advance to third and that set up the game-winning single by Mach to left field.

Senior pitcher Kelly Fick earned the win for the Tigers as he threw the final two innings of the game, allowing just two hits. He was one of eight pitchers used by the Tigers in the win.

Mizzou will be back in action this weekend as they will stay in Austin for a three-game series with No. 8 Texas, beginning at 6 p.m.