Tigers Break Down Another Barrier





Chase Daniel threw for 284 yards and four touchdowns, including two to tight end Martin Rucker, as Missouri improves to 10-1 overall and 6-1 in the Big 12.





The Tigers entered the weekend ranked fifth in the BCS, needing a win today over the Wildcats and next week against border-rival Kansas to remain in the national championship hunt.

Maclin returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and caught nine passes for 143 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His 2,201 all-purpose yards are an NCAA record for a freshman, 175 more than Terrell Willis of Rutgers had in 1993.