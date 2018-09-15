Tigers Build on Momentum at Mizzou Invite

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Men's & Women's Swimming and Diving teams built on this weekend's momentum and extended their lead for the third day in a row at the Mizzou Invite. The men's and women's teams had a combined score of 1,746 points.

In the first event of the evening, the women's 1650 yard freestyle, Stephanie Rovig took the top spot with a time of 16:43.20. In the 200 yard breaststroke event two Tigers placed in the top three. Rachel Ripley placed second with a time of 2:12.77 and Emy DiBenignorecorded a time of 2:14.12 for third. Eegan Groome swam the men's 1650 freestyle event in 15:13.64, breaking the Missouri All-Time record by just over four seconds.

In the men's 200 backstroke final, Ryan Sellers took the second place spot with a time of 1:47.31. Missouri also had an impressive showing in the men's 100 yard freestyle event with Ramom Melo placing first in 44.82.

The Tiger's swept the top three spots in the men's 200 yard breaststroke event. Igor Kozlovskij placed first with a time of 1:57.88 while Yaniv Shnaider took second in 1:58.85. Sam Tierney finished third with a time of 1:59.04.

Mizzou also took the top three spots in the men's 200 yard butterfly. Mack Darragh placed first with a time of 1:46.17 and Neil O'Hallorn took third in 1:47.24 while Jason King came in third in 1:51.33.

In the men's 400 freestyle relay the Tiger's saw success from their relay team of Connor Nolan, John Krause, O'Halloran, and Melo. The relay team placed first with a time of 2:59.16. In the women's 400 yard freestyle relay, the team of Rovig, Ripley, Emily Doucette, and Sydney Schaefertook second in 3:20.42.

The women's 400 medley relay team of Bouchard, DiBenigno, Shara Stafford, and Cassie Cunningham swam recorded a time trial in 3:34.94, breaking the Missouri All-Time record.

In the platform diving finals, Mitch Harris placed first with a score of 284.60 and Christina Gailey took the first place spot in the platform diving finals with a score of 280.60.