Tigers burnt by Phoenix, lose first game on the road

GREEN BAY, WI- The Missouri Tigers burn out on the road against the Green Bay Phoenix and lose their first road game 72-64.

For the first time this season, the Tigers played a full game without taking the lead at any point.

Hannah Schuchts led the Tigers both offensively and defensively finishing the night with 13 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and two blocks. Amber Smith and Hayley Frank each finished with 12 points allowing Mizzou to keep the game close.

The Phoenix were too much to handle as Caitlyn Hibner led the Phoenix to the win with 20 points and seven rebounds. Frankie Wurtz was the perfect complement to Hibner as she put up 15 points of her own. Meghan Pignel was the defensive anchor for the Phoenix as she led the entire game with five steals.

The Phoenix improve to 2-1 and look to Tuesday against Marquette. The Tigers fall to 1-3 and look to bounce back against the undefeated South Dakota Coyotes on Thursday at 7 p.m.