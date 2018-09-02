Tigers Bust Out Brooms

The Tigers end regular season play with five consecutive wins, and hand OSU three consecutive losses after the Cowboys came into the series with a seven game winning streak.

MU won the last game of the series against OSU 7-4, and now go on to the Big 12 tournament. The Tigers are now ranked second after Texas in the regular season standings, with 19 conference wins, the most in the 11 year history of the Big 12 for MU.

The top eight teams make the Big 12 tournament, with four teams split into two divisions. The teams in each division play against each other, then the winners of both divisions meet to play for the championship.

Missouri is in Bracket 2 with Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Baylor. Bracket 1 includes Texas, Texas A&M, Kansas, and Nebraska. Missouri begins the tournament on Wednesday against Oklahoma.