Tigers Conclude Regular Season With Three-Game Set at Nebraska

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Mizzou baseball travels to Lincoln, Neb. to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a three-game series starting this Thursday at 6:35 p.m. CT at Haymarket Field. The Tigers are looking to clinch a spot in the Big 12 tournament following their recent surge, which has included four straight Big 12 series wins against RPI top-50 teams.

Mizzou leads the all-time series with Nebraska, 147-105-1. The Tigers have swept the last three series from the Huskers and have won 11 of the last 12 meetings. Last season, Mizzou went into Lincoln, outscored the Huskers 26-16 and took all three games in the series.

The Tigers (23-28, 10-13 Big 12) are coming off a series win over Texas Tech that included an 11-1 romp over the Red Raiders in the opening game. Mizzou lost the second game of the series, 6-4, but bounced back in the finale after a walk off base hit by Conner Mach gave the Tigers a 4-3 win.

Nebraska (28-24, 7-16) has lost four consecutive games and is coming off a three-game sweep at the hands of Texas A&M. Since April 26, the Huskers are 3-4 at home and have lost two series to Baylor and Texas. Cody Asche leads the Husker offense with a .308 average and 12 home runs, while Tyler Niederklein heads the pitching staff, having tallied 7 wins with a 4.26 ERA.

Friday's game starts at 6:35 p.m. CT, while Saturday's finale begins at 3:05 p.m. CT.