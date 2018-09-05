Tigers Continue Re-Writing the Record Books

Monday, April 23 2012

COLUMBIA -- The University of Missouri Men's and Women's Track and Field teams continued their record setting season with competition at the Kansas Relays (Lawrence, KS), Mt San Antonio College Relays (Walnut, CA) Bryan Clay Invitational (Azusa, CA), and Long Beach Invite (Cerritos, CA). By the end of the weekend, the Tigers brought home four new school records, one meet record, and twenty-three personal best performances.

Head Track & Field Coach Brett Halter was very excited with his teams performances from the week. "A terrific weekend for our program! Numerous personal best, four school records, and a meet record - we could not have asked for more. Week to week our focus has gotten better while our efforts have increased, we will certainly hit May ready for the fun and challenges of championship season!"

The first school record of the week was an improvement by freshman Kearsten Peoples on her own school record in the shot put. The Kansas native had a homecoming of sorts at the 85th Kansas Relays, not only bettering the Missouri school record, but also setting a new Relays record with her toss of 17.39 meters (57'0.75"). Peoples currently sits 5th in the NCAA following a weekend of big performances around the country. Peoples also just missed out on another school record in the discus. Her 2 nd place toss of 51.98 meters (170'6") was just 2 centimeters short of the current all-time school best.

Peoples wasn't the only Tiger lady to improve upon her record, as senior Leslie Farmer shattered her own school record in the 400 meter hurdles on Friday afternoon at the Mt. SAC Relays. Farmer took advantage of great weather and a fast track to run a time of 57.84, running .22 seconds faster than her previous best. Farmer now ranks 15th in the NCAA and just missed USA Olympic Trials qualifying standard of 57.80.

"I'm excited for Leslie breaking the 58 second barrier. This performance has been coming for a while. She represented Missouri Track & Field very well on the west coast," said Assistant Coach Derrick Peterson. "To go out there and dominate a very good national field shows she is rounding into championship form as planned."

Thursday night in Walnut, junior Max Storms added his name to the Missouri Track & Field record books by breaking the 12-year old school record of Nick Davis in the 10,000 meters. Storms raced to a time of 29:15.61, five seconds faster than the previous mark. The performance puts Storms in the top 25 in the NCAA and should be good enough to earn him a trip to Austin, TX next month for the NCAA West Preliminary Round.

Joining Storms on Friday night was distance teammate, Dan Quigley with his incredible performance in the 5,000 meters at Mt. SAC. The junior's time of 13:55.46 not only broke Ryan Hampton's previous mark by 10 seconds from the 2005 season, but was also the first sub-14 minute 5K in University of Missouri Track & Field history. Like his teammate, Quigley's mark will extend his season and was also just off the USA Olympic Trials "B" standard for the 5,000 meters.

"I couldn't be happier for Max and Dan. Each came into the week determined to perform at this level and took it upon them selves to get it done when the gun went off. Their record performances are a reward for the hard work each of them and their teammates put in on a daily basis. We're excited to see what the championship portion of the season holds for this group", said men's distance coach Joe Lynn.

While these 4 Tigers stood out, there were many other notable performances from Missouri Track & Field athletes over the weekend.

On the women's side at the Kansas Relays, Morgan Whitson picked up where she left off day one of the heptathlon, finishing with a two day total of 4,887 points for a fourth place finish. Junior Cortni Ervin had a personal best in the shot put, finishing 5th with a throw of 15.08 meters (49'5.75"). Other noteworthy performances came from Katrine Haarklau finishing 2nd in the pole vault with a season best and Missouri #2 all time mark of 4.00 meters (13'1.5"), Jill Rushin in the discus with a toss of 47.54 meters 156'0"), and Kelcy Vanarsdall finishing 4th in the heptathlon with a personal best total of 4,647 points.

Associate Head Coach Dan Lefever was very pleased with the efforts of his two heptathletes. "Morgan and Kelcy both competed tough. They fought hard in every event. We are happy with the results, but know there is more to do before the championship season."

Out in California, sophomore distance runner Kaitie Vanatta raced to the 4 th fastest time in Missouri history in the women's 5,000 meters in a time of 16:16.52 at Mt. SAC. "Kaitie took a great step forward with this 5K performance. It's thrilling to get this one under her belt and look ahead from here," said Associate Head Coach Rebecca Wilmes.

The trend continued on the men's side as well in Kansas. Freshman javelin thrower MaCauley Garton had a lifetime best throw of 65.92 meters (216'3") to place 6th at Kansas. The performance is the 4th best javelin throw in Missouri history. Also throwing a lifetime best was junior Brooks Mosier, placing 3rd with a toss of 17.84 meters (58'3.75"). Sophomore pole-vaulter Kyle Wessel had a career day, leaping to the 3rd best mark in Missouri history with a 5.05 meters (16'6.75") jump. Senior Kellyn Fogarty continued to be steady in the 400-meter hurdles, running a season best time of 52.64 to place 5th.

To go along with the two school records the men's distance crew also had many notable performances out west, led by Kyle Rood with a time of 3:45.82 for 1500 meters at the Brian Clay Invitational hosted by Azusa Pacific University. Rood placed 8th in a very deep field, while freshman training partner Merid Seleshi placed 13 th in a time of 3:47.35. Both times broke the previous meet record. Other notable performances were turned in by sophomore Hayden Legg, who's time of 30:00.78 at the Mt. SAC Relays places him 9th all time in Missouri history in the 10,000 meters; and freshman Kenny Cushing running a personal best in the 1500 meters with a time of 3:50.26 at the Long Beach Invitational.

The Tigers will return to action this week, highlighted by taking part in the prestigious Drake Relays in Des Moines, IA. Action at Drake will begin on Thursday. Missouri will also take part in meets at Emporia State and Simpson College throughout the week

