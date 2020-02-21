Tigers defeat Commodores

NASHVILLE, TN - The Missouri Tigers Women's team defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores on Thursday, 78-66. The Tigers improve to 4-9 in SEC play.

The Tigers got off to a strong start in the game, leading after the first quarter 21-13. Jordan Chavis was the star for Mizzou in the first, putting together a good offensive performance.

Vanderbilt took over in the second quarter, doubling the Tigers point total for the quarter and coming back from being down eight. The Commodores went into halftime with a 33-31 lead.

The Tigers tied up the game at 52 thanks to Aijha Blackwell's scoring and playmaking in the third quarter. Blackwell took over in the fourth quarter with the help of Hayley Frank and Mizzou was able to seal the win.

Mizzou was led by Hayley Frank with 24 points. Aijha Blackwell finished with 18 for the Tigers. Vanderbilt was led by Chelsea Hall with 15 points.

The Tigers improve to 7-19 on the season and look towards Sunday when they take on the Ole Miss Rebels.