Tigers Defensive Line Out for Revenge

COLUMBIA - Saturday marked the third day of fall camp for the Tigers. The Tigers were finally able to put on shoulder pads.

One area of interest for Mizzou this year is improving the defensive line. The Tigers will have to find a way to replace defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, who was drafted by the Jets in the Spring. Replacing Richardson on the line will take the whole unit.

The defensive line has seven players who will be getting their first taste of D-1 football this fall. Despite this youth they do have a solid group of veterans to look up to said Head Coach, Gary Pinkel.

Those veterans include Senior Michael Sam and Juniors Matt Hoch, Lucas Vincent, and Kony Ealy. They said entering the second season of SEC play they want revenge and in order to do that they must work together as a unit both young and old.

"We all do our plan together now so that is good and it is going to help us make more sacks because if we play together and we all do our job, then somebody is going to be able to get free and make the play," said Matt Hoch.

There is much more at stake for the veterans along the line then helping the younger players.The older players hope to make up for last years mistakes and gain respect in the SEC.

"This year is all about redemption, you know. This team has a debt to pay to the SEC. I mean we came up short last year and we are going to redeem ourselves this year," said Michael Sam.

The veterans of the defensive line not only have to play well for themselves, but to set an example for the players behind them.

Pinkel said it is important for younger players to look up to the vets on the line. He feels the defensive line should be just fine this year.

"We have some good ones, all of them man. I just feel really good about them, really you know every one of them. Couple of our guys are overweight a little bit, but you know they have got great movement and those guys are hard to find," said Pinkel.

On Sunday the Tigers can once again be found at Faurot Field, but without the pads. Sunday is fan day starting at 3:45 p.m. Mizzou fans will be able to meet and get autographs from their favorite players and coaches.

Check out the video with this article to hear more from the Tigers defensive line.