Tigers Drop Heartbreaker to Oklahoma State

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Tigers (10-7, 0-6) fell to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (11-4, 3-3) on Saturday in Mizzou Arena by a final score of 62-58.

Mizzou received a big boost from leading scorer Christine Flores, who tallied a game-high 20 points. Morgan Eye also contributed with 11 points as the Tigers fell just short of their first Big 12 win of the season. A season high 3,015 fans were in attendance for the contest.

The first basket was not registered in the game until the 16:10 mark, when Oklahoma State jumped out to a 2-0 lead, a score that was carried into the under-16 media timeout. Liene Priede broke the scoreless drought for Mizzou, hitting a corner three-pointer to end a 0-for-5 start shooting from the field.

Christine Flores got on the board with a layup to cut the deficit to a single point, but Oklahoma State responded with a three to push the lead up to four points. The Cowgirls then nailed a three on their next possession, producing a 17-10 advantage.

As the first half went under the 8-minute mark, Morgan Eye led a big run toward the end of the first half by hitting a pair of three-pointers to give Mizzou its first lead, 24-23. A layup by Flores capped off the 13-0 spurt. Liene Priede's buzzer-beating turnaround jumper made the halftime score 32-30 Oklahoma State.

The Cowgirls opened the second half on a 15-6 run to to build an 11-point lead, their largest of the game. Flores hit back-to-back three pointers to quickly cut the deficit to four with just under 10 minutes to play. Bailey Gee then completed a three-point play to slice the Oklahoma State advantage to one. The Cowgirls made seven of nine free throws down the stretch to keep the game out of reach.