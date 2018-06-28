Tigers Earn Academic Honors

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Four members of the Mizzou baseball team landed on the academic All-Big 12 team, as announced by the Big 12 Conference office on Tuesday (May 17). Landing on the first team were sophomores Brannon Champagne and Ben Turner while both Ryan Ampleman and Phil McCormick landed on the second team. Ampleman and McCormick are both honored on the All-Academic team for the third time in their careers while Champagne and Turner are both first-time selections.



Nominated by each institution's director of student-athlete support services, the baseball academic all-league team consisted of 40 first team members combined with 21 on the second team. First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA, and the second team are those who have a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 60 percent of his team's scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.



Mizzou will be back in action this weekend as they head to Nebraska for their final series of the regular season. For all the latest on Mizzou baseball, stay tuned to MUTigers.com and follow the team on twitter @MUTigerBaseball.