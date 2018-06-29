Tigers Earn SEC Swimming and Diving Honors

Thursday, February 28 2013

COLUMBIA -- Five members of the Mizzou swimming and diving teams plus Head Diving Coach Jamie Sweeney earned All-Southeastern Conference honors, as voted on by the league head coaches, the SEC announced on Thursday. Junior diver David Bonuchi, freshman diver Clark Thomas and Sweeney received yearly awards, while redshirt sophomore diver Loren Figueroa, sophomore swimmer Igor Kozlovskij and freshman diver Lauren Reedy were named to the All-SEC teams.

Bonuchi was named the SEC Male Diver of the Year, earned the Commissioner's Trophy as the top men's point producer (91.5) at the 2013 SEC Championships and claimed a spot on the Men's All-SEC first team. The Columbia, Mo., native swept both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard titles and tied for second on the platform at the Championships. Over the course of the season, Bonuchi was twice named the SEC Male Diver of the Week.

Thomas, who hails from Olathe, Kan., received SEC Freshman Diver of the Year honors and a spot on the Men's SEC All-Freshman team. He was the only freshman to advance to the platform finals at the recent SEC Championships en route to a seventh-place finish. Thomas also placed ninth on the 3-meter to narrowly miss that event's finals session.

In his ninth season as Mizzou's head diving coach, Sweeney took home SEC Male Diving Coach of the Year. Under his tutelage, the Tigers claimed two of the three SEC men's diving titles and a second-place showing on the third.

Figueroa earned a spot on the Women's All-SEC first team as she claimed the 1-meter diving title at the SEC Championships. The Oklahoma City, Okla., native is undefeated in the 1-meter so far this year, with nine victories in nine chances, and was named the SEC Female Diver of the Week a league-best three times in 2012-13.

Kozlovskij claimed a spot on the Men's All-SEC second team as he swam to a second-place finish in the 100 breast at the Championships. After posting the third-best time in the 100 breast prelims, the Klaipeda, Lithuania, native, bettered his swim from the morning session to take second in the finals with a personal best time of 52.89. The time is the ninth-fastest in the nation so far this season and moved Kozlovskij into second-place all-time at Mizzou in the event.

Rochester Hills, Mich., native Reedy was named to the Women's SEC All-Freshman team. She placed sixth on the 3-meter at the SEC Championships and was the only underclassman to make the event's finals session, as the seven other divers were seniors and juniors. Reedy also placed 14th out of 36 divers on the 1-meter at the Championships.

