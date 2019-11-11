Tigers end season with a loss to Mississippi State 4-2

COLUMBIA - The Tigers hosted the Mississippi State Bulldogs Thursday night for Senior night and the season finale.

The seniors for Missouri included defenders Anna Frick, Peyton Joseph and Izzy Coulter, midfielder Madison Lewis and star forward Sarah Luebbert.

The Bulldogs would be the first to heat up in the cold weather as MaKayla Waldner would score a header off a corner kick in the first ten minutes to give Mississippi State the 1-0 lead.

The Bulldogs would continue to add pressure against the Missouri defense as a lucky bounce off the post would give Onyi Echegini another goal for Mississippi State to extend the lead 2-0.

The Tigers would not go down without a fight as a pass from Sarah Luebbert gives Julissa Cisneros her 10th goal of the season and closes the gap against the Bulldogs to a 2-1 game.

Cisneros would score again in the second half but a goal by Monigo Karley and Hailey Farrington-Bentil would be too much for the Tigers as Mississippi State beats Missouri 4-2.

The Tigers end the season on a 4-game losing streak as they finish with a 7-10-1 record, 1-8-1 in conference.