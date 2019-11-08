Tigers Erupt in Seventh, Even Series with Texas

AUSTIN, TX -- Tied 4-4 going into the top of the seventh, the No. 11 Missouri softball team scored seven runs to turn a nail-biter into a blowout, knocking off the No. 3 Texas Longhorns by an 11-4 final on Friday night. The win evens the series at one game apiece and moves the Tigers to 29-6 (8-3 Big 12) on the season. Missouri also snapped Texas' 20-game winning streak, the fifth-longest in the country.

In the seventh, the Tigers sent 12 batters to the plate and pounded out seven runs on seven hits to take a huge lead. Ashtin Stephens singled to start the inning and moved up a base on a throwing error on the play. After Stephens took third on a ground out, Nicole Hudson was intentionally walked to put runners on the corners. Lindsey Muller then put the Tigers ahead, doubling to right-center field and driving in Stephens. Texas went to the bullpen and brought in ace Blaire Luna, and Corrin Genovese greeted her with her fourth home run of the year, a three-run shot to left field on a 3-0 count to make it 8-4.

Mackenzie Sykes kept the rally going by reaching on a walk and Angela Randazzo moved her to second with a single down the line in left. Jenna Marston plated Sykes with a base hit into right. After Stephens reached on an error to load the bases, Fleming plated two more for good measure with a single into right.

Chelsea Thomas won her 15th game of the year with a complete game effort, grinding through all seven innings while allowing four runs on 12 hits and striking out 12. Of the 12 hits she surrendered, seven were of the infield variety.

Fleming and Genovese powered the offense, picking up two hits each and driving in four RBI apiece. Stephens led all Tigers with three hits and three runs scored. Sykes and Randazzo also recorded two hits each.

The Tigers will look to win the series Saturday, as these two face off in the rubber match at Noon CT.