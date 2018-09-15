Tigers Expected to Return Early Sunday Morning

COLUMBIA - After a heartbreaking loss to Nofolk State in their first game of the NCAA tournament, the Missouri Tigers mens basketball team left Omaha for Columbia Friday night. The team was expected to arrive home at Mizzou Arena around 1 a.m.

Missouri, the number two seed, lost by two points to Norfolk State, 86-84. The last time a number 15 seed beat a number two seed was in 2001. Another 15 seed, Leheigh, also defeated number two seed Duke, Friday night.