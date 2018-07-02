Tigers Face Wolves at Home This Saturday

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers have their last tune up before SEC play this Saturday against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The Tigers come into the game with a spotless 3-0 record.

The offense has been red-hot so far. The Tigers are 8th in the nation in yards from scrimmage and 7th in points per game. They are averaging 48 points per game, but have also gotten it done on defense as well.

The team already has nine interceptions with two of those picks going for scores. The players say team balance is a big reason for the solid start. Defensive lineman Kony Ealy said, "We haven't gotten as many sacks as we wanted to, especially within the first three games. But we're getting pressure on the quarterback, and forcing turnovers and getting turnovers for the offense; and getting the ball back to the offense. And we're scoring on defense, and that's just a big momentum changer."

Offensive lineman Evan Boehm spoke highly of the offense, saying, "You just take pride as an offensive line when all five guys are giving James the protection to give the ball to La'Damian Washington, to Bud Sasser, to Marcus Lucas, to the playmakers out wide...Dorial. We also take pride in opening the holes for the three headed monster."

Head coach Gary Pinkel said, "I'm real excited that players are starting to reach their ability to play to their level...my expectation level. And some respects, their expectation level."

The Tigers kick off at Faurot Field this Saturday at 6:30 p.m.