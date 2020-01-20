Tigers fall short despite free throw record
TUSCALOOSA, AL - The Missouri Tigers fell short on Saturday afternoon at Alabama, by a score of 88-74.
Alabama's John Petty scored 20 points, and Alex Reese and Jaden Shackelford each had 17. The Crimson Tide built a 12-point second-half lead and then held off the Tigers' comeback attempt to punctuate a week that included handing No. 4 Auburn its first loss.
The final margin was the game's biggest, as Missouri pulled to within three points several times, the last on Reed Nikko's basket with 6:34 left.
That was as close as the Tigers could come despite making all 31 free throw attempts, a Southeastern Conference record.
