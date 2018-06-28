Tigers Fall To Golden Eagles 2-1

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers baseball team dropped the final game of their series against Southern Miss, losing 2-1.

The loss was the Tigers (6-7) first of the series after beating the Golden Eagles on Friday and Saturday.

Redshirt senior pitcher Eric Anderson pitched four innings, the most this season for him, and threw four strikeouts for the first time since February 2012. He also extended his team-leading hitting streak to six games.

Also playing well for the Tigers was senior 1B Kendall Keeton who has now reached base in every game so far this season.

Missouri is off for a day before they take on Alcorn State at Taylor Stadium Tuesday. Opening pitch is set for 6 p.m.