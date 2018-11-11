Tigers Fall to K-State

K-State's Cartier Martin scored 20 points and David Hoskins had 18 to lead Kansas State 79-64 over Missouri on Saturday night. Kansas State goes to 12 and 4 overall, and 3 and 2 in the Big Twelve with the win. Missouri now stands 10 and 6 overall, and is also 3 and 2 in the conference.

The Tigers lost to Kansas State for the third time in a row, something the Tigers hadn't done since dropping four straight to the Wildcats in 1974 and 1975. The win for the Wildcats evens the series between the two teams at 111 wins each. The Tigers trailed by as much as twenty points late in the game. But Mizzou went on an 11-2 run with under five minutes to play. But MU could never score again, and Kansas State went 4-for-6 from the line to take the game.

Missouri's Thomas Gardner scored 40 points in last Monday's 89-86 win over Kansas. But Gardner could only muster 21 points Saturday--and just six in the first half. Gardner missed his first three shots, all from long range, and didn't score until he was fouled on a 3-point try with just under 81/2 minutes left in the first half. Gardner scored 10 points in the next 61/2 minutes, but got virtually no help over that span from his teammates, who accounted for only four points in the first 8:49 after the half.

The game went through 11 lead changes, all in the first half. Missouri last led, 20-19, on McKinney's free throws with just under 8 minutes left in the first half. Mario Taybron answered with a 3-pointer at the other end 20 seconds later, giving Kansas State the lead for good. Taybron's basket started a 21-6 run, capped by Taybron's 3-pointer, that put the Wildcats up 40-26 with 1:27 left in the half.