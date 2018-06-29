Tigers Fifth After Day One at Southern Scuffle

CHATANOOGA, TN -- The Mizzou wrestling team finished day one of the Southern Scuffle on Tuesday in fifth place with 75.0 points while advancing four wrestlers to the semifinals in their respective weight classes. Advancing to the semifinals for the Tigers on day one were Nathan McCormick (133 pounds), Kyle Bradley (157 pounds), Mike Larson (184 pounds) and Dom Bradley (HWT) as the Tigers have a chance to earn four individual titles in day two of the tournament on Wednesday.

Starting at 133 pounds, McCormick entered the day as the No. 2 seed in the bracket and pinned Cleveland State's Mike Carlone after a bye in the first round. McCormick then defeated Air Force's Dylan Hyder with an 18-7 major decision and then defeated Mark Grey (unattached), 6-1, to advance to the semifinals. He will wrestle Oklahoma State's Jon Morrison Wednesday for a chance to wrestling for the 133-pound title.

Moving to Bradley at 157 pounds, he opened with a bye in the first round before defeating Matt Nerelm of North Carolina, 8-4, in the second round. Bradley then defeated Pat Smith of Minnesota, 2-1, before earning a major decision over Air Force's Joshua Kremler, 17-6, to advance to the semifinals. He will take on No. 2 seed Jedd Moore of Virginia in the semifinal Wednesday.

Larson was dominant at 184 pounds as well, earning a pin and a pair of decisions en-route to his semifinal appearance. He will square off against Edward Ruth of Penn State, which leads the Scuffle after day one, in the semifinals. Ruth is the top seed in the bracket and earned three pins and a major decision en-route to his semifinal appearance.

At heavyweight, Bradley was dominant as usual earning a pair of decisions before earning a narrow 3-2 decision over Jonathan Gingrich of Penn State in the quarterfinal. He will wrestle Alan Gelogaev of Oklahoma State Wednesday in the semifinal.