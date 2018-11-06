Tigers Finish Second in Pioneer Classic

DENVER - The Mizzou volleyball team rebounded after its second loss of the season by sweeping Denver (25-23, 25-18, 25-22) in its final match of the Denver Pioneer Classic. The Tigers placed second in the tournament after losing to UC-Davis 1-3 (25-16, 21-25, 25-11, 25-19).

Sophomores Lisa Henning and Molly Kreklow were named to the All-Tournament team. Henning led the Tigers against Denver with 11 kills in the match and Kreklow aided their victory with 29 assists and five kills while pitching in five service aces.

Senior middle hitter Brittney Brimmage contributed to the sweep with nine kills on .300 hitting.

Tiger freshmen also aided Denver's defeat. Offensively, Emily Wilson tallied seven kills and three blocks and Katie O'Brien tallied four kills and two aces. Defensively, Whitney Little led Mizzou with six blocks in the match.

Mizzou now stands 11-2 on the season.

The Tigers will next face American, Western Kentucky and Villanova in the American Classic in Washington, D.C. next weekend.