Tigers Finish Up at Golf Big 12 Championships

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers hosted the Big 12 Women's Golf Ghampionship this weekend at The Club at Old Hawthorne. Even up to the final round, Mizzou challenged for a championship.

In the final round of the Big 12 Women's Golf Championships, Missouri began the day tied for third behind Texas & Iowa State. As for individual competition, the Tigers had three golfers in the top 15.

For the Tigers, day three belonged to Taylor Gohn.

The freshman shot one under on Sunday to finish ninth in her first Big 12 Championship.

"I just kept knowing that I could get better each day and that was the goal. So coming out and shooting 71, I'm very happy with it," Gohn said.

"71 today, but it could have been six under she was playing that good," said Stephanie Priesmeyer, Missouri women's golf head coach.

Fellow Tiger Marissa Cook finished at four over par, good enough for 11th place. Hannah Lovelock shared the lead after day one, but after rough second and third rounds, Lovelock finished tied for 15th.

At one point, Missouri and Texas A&M were only a stroke behind Texas. But then the Longhorns' Madison Pressel eagled 14, her third eagle in three days.

"About a 110 yards, hit a gap wedge. It just hit in front and rolled in. It was great," Pressel said.

Pressel finished eight under, five strokes ahead of second place. She becomes the first Longhorn in 14 years to win the individual championship.

"To be able to follow through and just have three great days, it's a dream come true," Pressel said.

Texas won the overall team competition by three strokes over A&M and six over Missouri. The unranked Tigers took third place but still beat out five teams ranked in the top 50.

"We're really pleased. It's tough when you're that close to say that it's a moral victory, but it certainly is with the season that we've had," Priesmeyer said.

So, Texas ran the table as winners of the team and individual competition. As for the Tigers, they head to the offseason.