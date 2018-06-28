Tigers' Goal: National Championship

Askren carries a 45 match win streak into the 2006-07 season. Head coach Brian Smith is proud to coach a premier grappler, but he is looking for more than individual honors this season.

"It's gotten to this point where our goal is to win a national title. It's not to be highly ranked and then not finish off the year," Smith explained. "We want to finish it off with a national title and that's what this group wants. They really want to win a national title and they're very focused."

The Tigers open the season Nov. 16 at Ohio State in St. John Arena.