Tigers Head to Day Two of Independence Bowl Practice

6 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, December 10 2011 Dec 10, 2011 Saturday, December 10, 2011 9:38:00 PM CST December 10, 2011 in Tiger Talk
By: Mihir Bhagat
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers football team had Day 2 of practice in preparation for the Independence Bowl, which will be held on December 26th against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

"I think one thing we are doing better is finishing because we struggled a little bit in the beginning of the season and mid-season and that's something that we really wanted to do was finish the season strong because we weren't doing so hot and that has motivated everyone and upped their focus a lot," sophomore quarterback James Franklin said.

"I feel like we had a lot of young guys coming out and playing early in the season and I feel like they just got better as the season went on and that's why we started winning more and playing better against better opponents," senior cornerback E.J. Gaines said. 

