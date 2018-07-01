Tigers Honor Seniors with a Victory

1 decade 1 year 4 months ago Wednesday, February 28 2007 Feb 28, 2007 Wednesday, February 28, 2007 9:22:41 PM CST February 28, 2007 in Tiger Talk

It was Mizzou's third straight home win, and moves the Tigers within a half game of the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Big 12 standings. If the Tigers were to finish tied with the Red Raiders, MU would win the tie-breaker because of the 71-58 victory on January, 27 over Texas Tech.

Matt Lawrence had a game high 17 points. He scored all of those 17 points in the first half, and went 5 for 6 from 3-point range. Mizzou's season scoring leader, Stefhon Hannah, added 12 points of his own. Stand out freshman Keon Lawrence had another impressive performance with 13 points.

Colorado made a comeback in the second half after being down by 20 points in the first. Mizzou missed its first six 3-point attempts to open the second half, and allowed the Buffaloes to make a comeback. Mizzou used one its best free-throw nights of the season to hold off the comeback, as they went 18-21 from the line, almost 20% above their team season average.

The Tigers regular season finale is Saturday afternoon in College Station, Texas, against the number 6th ranked team in the land, the Aggies of Texas A&M.

