Tigers Hope to Outrun Racers

"The offense is the exact same as last year, except my number will be called 25-30 times in the game," Daniel explained. "The running backs are going to get a lot more carries, and we're going to throw the ball a lot more. And, I think, we've been real good at it, and I think we need to continue to be good at it for us to have success this year."

Mizzou opens its season against the Murray State Racers at 6 p.m. Saturday on Faurot Field.