Tigers Host Johnie Imes Invite Next Week

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou women's golf team is set to host the Fifth Annual Johnie Imes Invitational Monday and Tuesday.

According to a media release by Mizzou Athletics, the event tees off at 8 a.m. on both days. The Tigers host Arkansas-Little Rock, Bradley, Colorado State, Illinois State, Florida International, Missouri State, Morehead State, Princeton, SMU, Texas State, UMKC and Wichita State.

In addition, two Big 12 teams will take to the course: Kansas and Kansas State.

The event is held at The Club at Old Hawthorne.