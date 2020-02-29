Tigers host Nebraska and Wichita State in the Mizzou tournament

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Softball returns home for the first time this season and their hosting Nebraska and Wichita State in the Mizzou Tournament this weekend.

Saturday FEB.2

Time Home Team Away Team 10:00 A.M. MIZZOU (1B side) WICHITA STATE (1B side) 12:30 P.M. MIZZOU (3B side) NEBRASKA (1B side) 3:00 P.M. NEBRASKA (1B side) WICHITA STATE (3B side)

Sunday March.1

Time Home Team Away Team 10:00 A.M. MIZZOU (3B side) NEBRASKA (1B side) 12:30 P.M. WICHITA STATE (3B side) NEBRASKA (1B side) 3:00 P.M. MIZZOU (3B side) WICHITA STATE (1B side)

