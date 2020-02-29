Tigers host Nebraska and Wichita State in the Mizzou tournament
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Softball returns home for the first time this season and their hosting Nebraska and Wichita State in the Mizzou Tournament this weekend.
Saturday FEB.2
|
Time
|Home Team
|Away Team
|10:00 A.M.
|MIZZOU (1B side)
|
WICHITA STATE (1B side)
|12:30 P.M.
|MIZZOU (3B side)
|
NEBRASKA (1B side)
|3:00 P.M.
|NEBRASKA (1B side)
|
WICHITA STATE (3B side)
Sunday March.1
|Time
|
Home Team
|
Away Team
|10:00 A.M.
|
MIZZOU (3B side)
|
NEBRASKA (1B side)
|12:30 P.M.
|WICHITA STATE (3B side)
|
NEBRASKA (1B side)
|3:00 P.M.
|MIZZOU (3B side)
|
WICHITA STATE (1B side)
