Tigers Host Three-Game Set With Jayhawks

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou baseball plays host to arch rival Kansas at Taylor Stadium beginning Friday night as the Tigers continue a four-game weekend homestand. The series is set to start at 6 p.m. CT on Friday and will conclude on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Kansas is currently riding a five-game winning streak against the Tigers, defeating Mizzou 7-1 in their last meeting at Kauffman Stadium on April 6. The last time the Tigers took down the Jayhawks was back on May 10, 2009, when then-sophomore Ryan Ampleman's walk-off home run earned Mizzou a thrilling 13-12 victory.

Mizzou is coming off a 7-2 loss to SIU-Edwardsville on Wednesday evening in which the Tigers allowed four runs in the ninth inning, squandering any hope for a comeback victory. Scott Sommerfeld was a bright spot for the Tigers as he delivered a multi-hit performance. Aside from Sommerfeld and Eric Garcia, who also posted multiple hits on Wednesday, outfielder Blake Brown has been the Tigers' bread and butter of late; he homered in three straight games the weekend prior.

Kansas has won four out of five games entering Friday's contest and is coming off back-to-back conference series wins against Baylor and Nebraska.last two weekends.