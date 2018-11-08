Tigers Host Truman State in Exhibition Opener

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Women's Basketball team will hit the court for the first time in the 2011-12 season on Tuesday with an exhibition game against the Truman State Bulldogs. The Tigers and the Bulldogs will face off at 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.

Head Coach Robin Pingeton will begin her second season at the helm of the Missouri Women's Basketball program. The Tigers and the Bulldogs have met eight times in program history, and the Tigers lead the series 7-1. The teams last met in the 1994-95 season. With five newcomers to add depth this season, Missouri looks to be a strong competitor. Mizzou fans can look for strong leadership from seniors Christine Flores and BreAnna Brock as well as fellow classmates Bailey Gee and Kendra Frazier.

Picked to finish seventh in the MIAA Coaches Poll, the Bulldogs are coming off of a 12-15 season in 2010-11 with a 10-12 conference record. The Bulldogs snagged five road wins in league play. With five newcomers joining the team, Truman State has added depth that will benefit the strong roster. In his fourth season with the Bulldogs, head coach Michael Smith has led his program to earn back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in a decade. The team has won more conference games during his tenure than the previous five seasons, capping off with the first 10-win conference season since the 1999-2000 campaign.

After two home exhibition contests at home, the Tigers will hit the road for three straight games away from Mizzou Arena to open the 2010-11 season. Missouri opens the year with away games at UTSA, Texas A&M Corpus Christie and Saint Louis before hosting their first home game of the season. The Tigers finally open the home slate on Nov. 20 as Mizzou hosts North Florida at 2 p.m. The game will be the first of an eight game home stand as the Tigers will look to start the season off right.