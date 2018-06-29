Tigers Improve After Round Two in Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- The Missouri Women's Golf team showed great improvement throughout the second round of the Las Vegas Collegiate Challenge on Monday. The Tigers put up a 297 team score in the second round to move up into a tie for sixth overall. The tournament is led by UCF (303-293), Penn State (300-298) and Indiana (292-307). Missouri's 297 on the day stands as the second-lowest score of the day, behind UCF's second round tally of 293.

"There were some big winds today, but we had the first tee time out and were able to take advantage of some better conditions than the later tee times," said head coach Stephanie Priesmeyer. "We made 16 birdies and had plenty of opportunities to catch up to some other teams. Taylor played very well and Michelle was very steady holing out an eagle on number six."

Mizzou finished the day with three Tigers in the top 25 overall. Tied for 11th, freshman Michelle Butler currently leads the Tigers, shooting 76-73-149 through two rounds. In addition to recording an eagle on the sixth hole, she tallied a birdie on the first hole to finish the day just 1-over par. Katherine Hepler is currently tied for 16th overall in the tournament, going 73-78-151 through two rounds. She recorded five birdies on the day as well.

Also in the top 25, Taylor Gohn finished the day just 1-over par. She posted three consecutive birdies on the back nine holes to tie for 21st overall. Both Ariana Savich and Alina Rogers are tied for 57th place as they have total scores of 158 after two rounds of play. Savich shot 4-over par on the day, recording a birdie on the 17th hole, while Rogers closed the round scoring 3-over par.

The Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown continues tomorrow at 5:30 a.m. CT.