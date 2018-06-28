Tigers in Third After Day One of Big 12 Championships

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou Swimming and Diving hosted the first day of the Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships at the Mizzou Aquatic Center on Wednesday. In the first day of action in the 2012 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships the both the men's and women's team came in third.

The women, who are competing against Iowa State, Kansas, Texas and Texas A&M, earned 66 points in the first day of competition. The men's team earned 92 points while competing against the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies

In the 200 Medley Relay, the team of Cassie Cunningham, Amanda Masters, Shara Stafford, and Emily Doucette finished second in 1:37 34, setting a new All-Time Missouri record. The relay team of Dominique Bouchard, Courtney Rhodenbaugh, Lexi Spivak, and Lisa Nathanson finished with a time of 1:39.21, improving on their preliminary time of 1:41.49 by a little more then two seconds.

In the 800 Free Relay, the team of Stephanie Rovig, Stafford, Bouchard, and Ashley Paterson finished third in 7:07.40, shaving almost five seconds off of their preliminary time of 7:12.62.In the 200 Yard Medley Relay, the team Ryan Sellers, Igor Kozlovskij, Neil O'Halloran, and Ramom Melo finished third with a time of 1:26.87, barely missing the Missouri all-time record of 1:26.31. The team of Sam Tierney, Mark Conroy, John Krause, and Joe Hladik finished in fifth lace with place with a time of 1:28.16, shaving a little under a second off of their preliminary time of 1:29.58.

In the 800 Freestyle Relay, the team of Eegan Groome, Kozlovskij, O'Halloran, and Yaniv Shnaider finished third in 6:30.62, setting a Missouri all-time team record while shaving over five seconds off their preliminary time of 6:36.05.

In diving, David Bonuchi finished second in the 1 mtr diving event with 379.80 points.

Preliminary competition resumes at 10:00 AM on Thursday with finals at 6:00 PM.