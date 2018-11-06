Tigers Kick Off Two-a-Days

7 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, August 09 2011 Aug 9, 2011 Tuesday, August 09, 2011 9:53:00 PM CDT August 09, 2011 in Tiger Talk
By: Scott Malone
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers had their first day of two-a-day practices Tuesday.

Mizzou has only five sessions of two-a-day preseason workouts these days, and that's probably just fine with the players.

Wide receiver Ghan McGhaffie did not practice as he is coping with a hamstring injury, and there is still no sign of junior college transfer defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. He is still waiting for NCAA clearance to join the team.

Mizzou will hold its first preseason scrimmage Saturday morning.

