Tigers Knock Off the No. 14 Gamecocks

5 years 3 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, February 28 2013 Feb 28, 2013 Thursday, February 28, 2013 9:35:00 PM CST February 28, 2013 in Tiger Talk
Source: University of Missouri

COLUMBIA - Bri Kulas and Liz Smith turned in impressive performances on senior night, carrying Mizzou (16-13, 5-10) to a 65-58 win over No. 14 South Carolina Thursday (Feb. 28) night at Mizzou Arena. Kulas accounted for a career-high 26 points to accompany 11 rebounds, and Smith tallied eight points with five boards. Liene Priede hit double-digits with 10 points in her final home game as a Tiger, and Sydney Crafton hit 11, including a clutch layup late in the game. The strong team effort led to the Tiger's second victory in a row over ranked opponents, previously knocking off then-No. 10 Tennessee.

South Carolina's latest lead in the game came at 11-10, with 12:24 remaining in the first half. In a hot-shooting performance by the Tigers, the team shot 53.5 percent from the floor and held the Gamecocks to just 32.8 percent shooting. The strong play allowed Mizzou to overcome a turnover deficit of 16-5, largely because Missouri outscored South Carolina 34-14 in the paint.

Crafton broke the ice in the contest before the Gamecocks stormed back with five straight points to take a three-point lead, but three straight buckets from Kulas put the Tigers on top by three. Back-to-back treys sandwiched around a Priede layup gave the Gamecocks the advantage, but Morgan Eye hit from deep to give Mizzou a 13-11 lead at the under-12 timeout.

After South Carolina tied it, Kulas, Priede and Smith powered a 7-0 run that ended with a Gamecock layup, making the score 20-15 in favor of the Tigers. Lianna Doty answered with a bucket of her own, but a run by South Carolina brought the game back to within three at 24-23. Another Kulas bucket gave the Tigers a three-point lead with two minutes remaining in the half, but the Gamecocks responded with a 3 to tie the game at 26 with 20 seconds remaining in the half. Kulas drew a foul with 3.5 seconds remaining and connected on both free throws to give Mizzou a 28-26 lead going into the locker room.

Both teams came out hot in the second half, trading buckets to keep it a three-point game with Crafton carrying the Tigers in the early running. Priede made a layup with a foul to push the lead to six, and she hit again after a Gamecock bucket to keep the separation until South Carolina nailed a 3 to make the score 39-36.

Kulas and Smith took over for Mizzou by scoring the team's next 15 points, with Kulas connecting for nine as the Tigers clung to a three-point lead, 54-51. Eye then drained a big 3 to push the Tiger lead to 57-51 at the under-4 media timeout.

The Gamecocks came back quickly and hit a three after the break, cutting the Tiger advantage to just three. Crafton answered by connecting on a layup with contact to push the lead to five, and Kulas iced the game with an "and-one" layup to push Mizzou ahead by eight with less than a minute remaining.

The Tigers next head to Tuscaloosa, Ala. to take on the Crimson Tide on Sunday (March 3). After that, the Tigers will head to Duluth, Ga. to compete in the SEC tournament.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
47 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
56 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
58 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Suspect named in central Columbia shooting
Suspect named in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police identified a suspect in connection to the shooting in central Columbia Wednesday evening. In a... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 97°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 9 active weather alerts
6pm 94°
7pm 93°
8pm 90°
9pm 87°