Tigers Lament as Missouri's Season Comes to an End

COLUMBIA -- The funny thing about sports is it will take you from the highest high to the lowest low in a matter of moments. Six days ago, The Missouri Tigers basketball team won the Big 12 Championship. Now, the team's season is done as it got knocked out by the Norfolk State Spartans in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

"Laid an egg man, laid an egg," senior Kim English said. "It hurts. Tough pill to swallow losing my last game."

The Tigers could not stop the Spartans' Kyle O'Quinn. He finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and the game winning tip-in that came off an air ball.

"It was their day, honestly," senior Laurence Bowers said. "They weren't missing. They were getting every loose ball."

Phil Pressey's shot at a game winning three clanked off the back of the rim at the buzzer, leaving Missouri shocked at the sudden end to its season.

"You know I hurt for those seniors because they put so much into this," Coach Frank Haith said. "They had high expectations as we come into this season. Let's understand one thing. They've had quite the year."

Tiger senior Kim English won the Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player award, but the guard only scored two points on 1-7 shooting against Norfolk State.

"I really hurt for him," Haith said. "The young man is a warrior and he didn't have it all today."

"The state of Missouri, the people that really supported us, I really hurt for them because we should have showed better than we did today," English added.

Missouri finishes 30-5, the second most wins in school history. The winningest senior class in school history finished with 107 career wins.