Tigers left in the doghouse by Mississippi State
COLUMBIA- Missouri tripped over another SEC hurdle in Mississippi State Saturday afternoon, falling to the Bulldogs, 67-63.
The Bulldogs out-shot the Tigers, shooting a stellar 53% compared to just a 36% output from Missouri. Three Bulldogs were in double figures in scoring with Tyson Carter leading the way with 15 points off the bench.
Xavier Pinson continued to shine for the Tigers, scoring 20 points and has now lead the team in scoring for the second game in a row. Missouri also continued a season-long trend of shooting well at the free throw line at 86%, but it was not enough to defend their home floor.
The Tigers drop to 6-10 in league play as the SEC Tournament draws near on March 11.
More News
Grid
List
PETTIS COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A helped Henry County deputies arrest someone they said stole a car... More >>
in
SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died from the coronavirus... More >>
in
OSAGE COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Sunday afternoon. According to a tweet from... More >>
in
MEXICO - The family of the victim in a deadly hit and run crash described Hunter Sadler as "the best... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An incident between a group of teenagers and mall security guards at the Columbia Mall Saturday night caused... More >>
in
MARSHALL - School officials decided to close Marshall High School Monday, March 2, due to bed bugs. The district's... More >>
in
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is ending his presidential bid, a campaign aide confirmed Sunday to CNN. ... More >>
in
MEXICO - As a mother sending her daughter to prom, Kristen Blair knows how prom can cost families a pretty... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Drivers should prepare to slow down on the Highway 63 bridge over Interstate 70 starting Sunday evening. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Police arrested one person after a car crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning. The crash... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — After 60 days of being open to the public, Tiger Bounce decided to close down its newest addition... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Several cars on a Union Pacific Railroad train derailed west of Smithton Friday night. Union Pacific personnel... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Three candidates are going head to head for the First Ward City Council seat as the April election... More >>
in
WASHINGTON- The governor of Washington state declared a state of emergency Saturday after a man died there of COVID-19, the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Dozens of mid-Missourians gathered at Battle High School Sunday for the third annual Mid-MO Expo: Small Farm to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Thousands of new books were donated across the country Saturday for Pi Beta Phi's National Fraternity day of Service... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - More than 200 people in Columbia spent their Saturday at the annual Sustainable Living Fair at City Hall.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Selling handbags, clothing, artwork and even seasoning, dozens of black business owners spent the last day of Black... More >>
in