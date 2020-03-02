Tigers left in the doghouse by Mississippi State

COLUMBIA- Missouri tripped over another SEC hurdle in Mississippi State Saturday afternoon, falling to the Bulldogs, 67-63.

The Bulldogs out-shot the Tigers, shooting a stellar 53% compared to just a 36% output from Missouri. Three Bulldogs were in double figures in scoring with Tyson Carter leading the way with 15 points off the bench.

Xavier Pinson continued to shine for the Tigers, scoring 20 points and has now lead the team in scoring for the second game in a row. Missouri also continued a season-long trend of shooting well at the free throw line at 86%, but it was not enough to defend their home floor.

The Tigers drop to 6-10 in league play as the SEC Tournament draws near on March 11.