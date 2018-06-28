Tigers Look Forward to KU Game

Defensive Lineman Lorenzo Williams said, "The storm is definitely coming man. I don't know who's bringing it, but the storm is definitely coming. All I can say is they're a great football team, but they've done their job up to this point, it's going to be a big week next week.

Coach Gary Pinkel said, "You know this is fun. I mean, are you kidding me? This is what you're in this business for. I thought that 7 years ago when I took this job, and I was dreaming that we'd be able to get in this position, so we'll see what we can do with it."

Quarterback Chase Daniel said, "You know, we can finally talk about KU and it's about time. We've been wanting to forever, but we stayed focused, the leadership on this team had us focused throughout the week, the weeks, leading up to it."

Tight End Martin Rucker said, "I definitely knew that we should be something special, that we definitely had the chance to be something special, and for this to be my senior year, after going through everything that we've been through, there's no greater feeling.

The last time Missouri won a conference football championship was in 1969. Kansas doesn't have much history themselves; their last championship came in 1968.