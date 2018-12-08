Tigers look to complete season sweep against Rebels

COLUMBIA - After suffering a tough loss to LSU on the road last Saturday, 64-63, the Missouri Tigers, who sit in fourth place in SEC play, look to rebound Tuesday against Ole Miss.

The two teams played earlier in the season (Feb. 6); the Tigers came out victorious, 75-69.

Kassius Robertson recorded a season high 27 points for the Tigers, marking the ninth time the graduate senior has scored 20 plus points. This milestone, marked the most 20 point games by a Tiger since Jabari Brown (19) and Jordan Clarkson (14).

Heading into the contest, Robertson ranks fourth in D1 in scoring amongst all graduate seniors. Robertson enters the matchup averaging nearly 18 points per game.

For the Rebels, they enter the ballgame, losing their last six SEC matchups. Ole Miss is also 0-7 in conference play on the road this season.

With a win, Mizzou would move to 19-9 on the season and 9-6 in SEC play.

The Tigers are projected to receive a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN's Bracketology with Joe Lunardi.