Tigers Lose Heartbreaker 73-70

Baton Rouge, La. -- Frank Haith's Missouri Tigers lost their fourth straight road game in a 73-70 loss to the LSU Tigers, a team that had one SEC win before the game.

A late run by Mizzou was not enough to beat LSU who led throughout the entire game after a 6-6 tie early in the first half.

Phil Pressey led the Tigers in scoring with 25 points, five assists, and 4 steals after shooting just 9-21 from the field. Sophomore Jabari Brown had 19 points, including a three point field goal with 1:06 remaining, which shortened LSU's lead to 65-63.

Earnest Ross kept the Tigers within two after hitting a three point shot with 33 seconds remaining. Ross played 19 minutes coming off the bench and scored only seven points.

Haith's team will look to bounce back when the Auburn Tigers come to Mizzou Arena on Saturday afternoon.