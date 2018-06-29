Tigers Lose to No. 13 ISU

COLUMBIA. - Lisa Henning led Mizzou with 19 kills as Tigers dropped a hard-fought match. The Mizzou volleyball team dropped a hard-fought match to No. 13 Iowa State, 3-1 (25-23, 12-25, 26-28, 20-25), on Wednesday night at the Hearnes Center. Reigning Big 12 Player of the Week Lisa Henning from Blue Springs, Mo. led the Tigers with 19 kills while sophomore setter Molly Kreklow from Delano, Minn. posted a double-double with 40 assists and 18 digs.

Mizzou won the first set but lost the next three, including the third and fourth sets, which came down to the wire. The loss drops the Tigers to 20-10 on the season and 6-7 in Big 12 play. Iowa State, which ranks third in the RPI this week, improves to 20-4 and 11-2 in Big 12 play.

Aside from the nice night by Henning, Mizzou got good performances from freshman Whitney Little from Keller, Texas, who hit .500 with eight kills and three blocks. Two other freshmen had fine matches at the net as well, highlighted by nine kills from Emily Wilson from Omaha, Neb. She also had three total blocks (one solo, two assists) in the loss. Classmate Katie O'Brien from Dallas, Texas posted eight kills on 34 swings.

Defensively, Kreklow's 18 digs led the way while senior libero Priscilla Armendariz from Blue Springs, Mo. pulled in 12. Freshman defensive specialist Sarah Meister from San Diego, Calif. just missed a career-high with 12 digs as well. In all, the Tigers struggled to slow the Iowa State offense, which tallied 70 kills on .323 hitting in the match. The Tigers on the other hand posted just 50 kills on .181 hitting.

Mizzou came out and played very well in the first set as Henning's six kills in the frame helped the Tigers take a 25-23 set win. Following the first, Iowa State rallied and took the second in convincing fashion, 25-12. That set up a pivotal third set in which the score was tied 13 different times while featuring six lead changes. Mizzou raced out to a 22-20 lead, but Iowa State ran off three straight points to take a 23-22 lead late in the frame. The teams traded points from there until ISU clinched the set on an attack error from Tiger senior Brittney Brimmage from East St. Louis, Ill.

Iowa State seemed to have all the momentum at that point, but Mizzou hung tight in the fourth. In fact, the Tigers built a 19-17 lead before letting Iowa State score eight of the last nine points to win the set, 25-20, clinging the four-set win. Mizzou will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 12 as they head to Texas A&M on Saturday.