Tigers maul ranked Aggies at Mizzou Arena

COLUMBIA - The Missouri women’s basketball team hosted the 18th ranked Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday night looking to avoid back-to-back losses.

The Tigers generated offense early, in fact Missouri’s first eight point came from Sophie Cunnigham who knocked down two early three pointers and a layup, giving Missouri an early 8-2 lead to start the game.

Missouri would continue to control most of the first quarter. The Tigers held the Aggies to only 10 points in the first quarter.

The Aggies would claw their way back in the second quarter, courtesy of a pair of three pointers from Kayla Wells and Chennedy Charter, to cut Missouri’s lead to one, 19-18 with just over seven minutes to play.

Texas A&M would gather some momentum though late in the second quarter. Missouri had a cold second quarter. The Tigers were limited to mostly free throws with five.

At halftime, Missouri led Texas A&M 34-32.

Sophie Cunningham had a quiet third quarter. The Aggies held her scoreless. The Aggies would rally back after being down at halftime and take a 52-45 lead into the fourth quarter.

Missouri would tie the game up at 52 with just over six and half minutes to play and again at the 3:13 mark in the fourth quarter. The two teams kept it tight down the stretch and ultimately the game would go into overtime off an Akira Levy layup 35 seconds left.

In overtime, Missouri’s Sophie Cunnigham made the last six points of the game, and the Tigers prevailed 70-65

Missouri will look ahead to Vanderbilt on Sunday.