Tigers Men's Basketball Team Beats the Niagara Purple Eagles

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Basketball Team hosted the Niagra Purple Eagles at Mizzou Arena Thursday night. The Tigers brought their long-range game.

Marcus Denmon throughs up a three and he makes 5-8 befind the arc. 18-9 Tigers. Next up Kim English with the come from behind block, making the score 23-12 Tigers.

Another Denmon three and he finished the game with a team high of 22 points. Matt Pressey for a three just before the buzzer giving the Tigers a 45-22 halftime lead. Pressey scored 12 points.

English with a three. He was 4 of 6 from the three point range and finished with 14 points. The next play Phil Pressey with a steal and the dunk. Phil had 5 steals on the night.

Coach Haith, had gained faith, the Tigers only had 7 turnovers all night.

Tigers defeat the Purple Eagles 83-52.