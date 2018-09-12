Tigers Men's Basketball Will Begin Season Friday at Mizzou Arena

COLUMBIA - The 25th ranked Missouri Tiger men's basketball team will begin its season Friday, November 11 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers will host the Red Hawks of Southeast Missouri State. Tip off is set for 7:05 on Norm Stewart Court at Mizzou Arena

Mizzou completed exhibition play with three wins in three games. All one sided victories, over Missouri Southern, Truman State, and Central Missouri, which are all NCAA divsion two schools.



New Tiger Coach Frank Haith and his players sound ready to go for the games that count. "This is our last chance to go get," said Kim English, Missouri Sr. guard. "So it's definitely a good feeling and we're just excited to get started tomorrow officially."

"We're excited about tomorrow," said Phi Pressey, Missouri So. guard. "You know first game...you know playing a team that I think their post guys are pretty doggone good, but I think it's going to be a great challenge for us, and we're just like everybody else across the country, getting ready and getting excited to tip it off."

"I hope that tomorrow night it shows the excitement around the town, the state to come support a top 25 basketball team, so, yeah we're definitely excited and looking forward to the season," said Frank Haith, Missouri Basketball Coach.