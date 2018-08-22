Tigers Named Big 12 Women's Diving Coach and Diver of the Year

COLUMBIA - Two Tigers were honored Thursday as the Big 12 Conference announced the winners of the 2010-2011 post-season diving and swimming awards. Jamie Sweeney received Diving Coach of the Year honors, while Loren Figueroa was awarded Diver of the Year. Both are first time recipients.

Figueroa collected the best freshman season record in school history. Her season culminated with a second place All-American finish at the NCAA Division I Championships in the 1-meter dive, setting a new university record with her score of 335.15. Figueroa also brought Mizzou its first Big 12 Championship in the 1-meter dive.

In his fourth season as head diving coach at Mizzou, Sweeney brought the program its greatest success. Sweeney's divers, led by Figueroa, posted some of the highest finishes of any divers in Missouri history. Sweeney was also named Big 12 Diving Coach of the Meet at the Big 12 Championships.