Tigers No. 7 Seed in SEC Tournament

16 hours 19 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, May 05 2019 May 5, 2019 Sunday, May 05, 2019 8:09:26 PM CDT May 05, 2019 in Sports
By: Ethan Illers, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Softball team is the No. 7 seed for the week's SEC Tournament in College Station, Texas.

The Tigers will play No. 10 seed Auburn Wednesday at 3 p.m. Missouri finished the regular season with a record of 32-22 overall and 12-12 in conference play.

The Tigers lost theirs regular season finale to South Carolina 5-2.  

More News

Grid
List

Columbia's Japanese sister city makes first visit in years
Columbia's Japanese sister city makes first visit in years
COLUMBIA – A delegation from Columbia's sister city in Japan, Hakusan City, will start a four-day visit to mid-Missouri on... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, May 06 2019 May 6, 2019 Monday, May 06, 2019 8:25:00 AM CDT May 06, 2019 in News

Workers rush to control gushing water from north Columbia main break
Workers rush to control gushing water from north Columbia main break
COLUMBIA - A water main broke in a northeast Columbia neighborhood Sunday. The water flowed down Whitegate Drive in front... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, May 05 2019 May 5, 2019 Sunday, May 05, 2019 6:16:00 PM CDT May 05, 2019 in Continuous News

Missouri could face fees, limited returns on state park sale
Missouri could face fees, limited returns on state park sale
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House’s plan to sell a new state park could cost the state thousands... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, May 05 2019 May 5, 2019 Sunday, May 05, 2019 4:19:00 PM CDT May 05, 2019 in Top Stories

Food Network show attempts to save Columbia restaurant McLanks
Food Network show attempts to save Columbia restaurant McLanks
COLUMBIA - McLanks restaurant in Columbia is getting some big time help this Sunday and Monday from Food Network's "... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, May 05 2019 May 5, 2019 Sunday, May 05, 2019 3:03:00 PM CDT May 05, 2019 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Victims, drivers identified in fiery crash that shutdown Grindstone
UPDATE: Victims, drivers identified in fiery crash that shutdown Grindstone
COLUMBIA - A car accident on Grindstone Parkway and Bearfield Road Sunday morning sent two people to the hospital and... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 05 2019 May 5, 2019 Sunday, May 05, 2019 11:53:00 AM CDT May 05, 2019 in News

Rare childhood cancer a "death sentence'"says mom working to spread awareness
Rare childhood cancer a "death sentence'"says mom working to spread awareness
JEFFERSON CITY — The day Adleigh was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer both her and her mother's lives... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 05 2019 May 5, 2019 Sunday, May 05, 2019 11:18:00 AM CDT May 05, 2019 in News

Missouri revenues up 2.8 percent compared to last fiscal year
Missouri revenues up 2.8 percent compared to last fiscal year
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri revenues are exceeding expectations, despite dips earlier this year that raised concerns. Budget Director... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 05 2019 May 5, 2019 Sunday, May 05, 2019 11:11:00 AM CDT May 05, 2019 in Top Stories

Man sentenced to 10 years in infant son's shaking death
Man sentenced to 10 years in infant son's shaking death
TROY (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shaking his 3-month-old son... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 05 2019 May 5, 2019 Sunday, May 05, 2019 11:05:00 AM CDT May 05, 2019 in News

Compost Awareness Week teaches people to get down in the dirt
Compost Awareness Week teaches people to get down in the dirt
COLUMBIA – Communities are working to bring awareness to the environmental benefits of composting during International Compost Awareness Week .... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 05 2019 May 5, 2019 Sunday, May 05, 2019 8:13:00 AM CDT May 05, 2019 in Top Stories

Community input sought for McKee street sidewalk construction
Community input sought for McKee street sidewalk construction
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council is encouraging community input on the proposed construction of a sidewalk along the east side... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 Saturday, May 04, 2019 11:00:00 PM CDT May 04, 2019 in News

Mid-Missourians support inclusion by running a mile
Mid-Missourians support inclusion by running a mile
COLUMBIA - People joined together at the Inclusive Excellent Mile race Saturday morning. Brian Brown, an associate athletic director... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 Saturday, May 04, 2019 10:36:00 PM CDT May 04, 2019 in News

Six arrested after meth, paraphernalia found in baby crib
Six arrested after meth, paraphernalia found in baby crib
MORGAN COUNTY - Six people were arrested and charged after deputies found drugs, paraphernalia and a gun inside a home... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 Saturday, May 04, 2019 10:30:00 PM CDT May 04, 2019 in News

UPDATE: MU issues 'all clear' after man with gun spotted on campus
UPDATE: MU issues 'all clear' after man with gun spotted on campus
COLUMBIA - MU issued an 'all clear' Saturday night after an armed man was spotted on campus. MU Alert... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 Saturday, May 04, 2019 8:02:00 PM CDT May 04, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Fire guts part of condo complex in Osage Beach
UPDATE: Fire guts part of condo complex in Osage Beach
COLUMBIA - A massive fire tore through a condo complex in Osage Beach Friday night. KOMU 8's sister station... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 Saturday, May 04, 2019 6:35:00 PM CDT May 04, 2019 in News

Car crash at Stadium and Providence leads to flipped vehicle
Car crash at Stadium and Providence leads to flipped vehicle
COLUMBIA - A Saturday afternoon crash resulted in a flipped car at Stadium Boulevard and Providence Road. The Columbia... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 Saturday, May 04, 2019 6:06:00 PM CDT May 04, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Fallen officers honored with vigil, blue Capitol dome
UPDATE: Fallen officers honored with vigil, blue Capitol dome
JEFFERSON CITY - The wife of a law enforcement officer who died in the line of duty says she will... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 Saturday, May 04, 2019 6:01:00 PM CDT May 04, 2019 in News

National Churchill Museum celebrates 50th anniversary
National Churchill Museum celebrates 50th anniversary
FULTON - The National Churchill Museum celebrated 50 years with a parade Saturday. It commemorated former British Prime Minister... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 Saturday, May 04, 2019 12:17:00 PM CDT May 04, 2019 in News

Driver flees scene of Columbia single-car crash
Driver flees scene of Columbia single-car crash
COLUMBIA - Police were unable to locate a driver after a car crashed into a roundabout Friday night. State... More >>
2 days ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 11:27:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 13 active weather alerts
1pm 68°
2pm 71°
3pm 74°
4pm 75°