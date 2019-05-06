Tigers No. 7 Seed in SEC Tournament

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Softball team is the No. 7 seed for the week's SEC Tournament in College Station, Texas.

The Tigers will play No. 10 seed Auburn Wednesday at 3 p.m. Missouri finished the regular season with a record of 32-22 overall and 12-12 in conference play.

The Tigers lost theirs regular season finale to South Carolina 5-2.