Tigers No. 7 Seed in SEC Tournament
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Softball team is the No. 7 seed for the week's SEC Tournament in College Station, Texas.
The Tigers will play No. 10 seed Auburn Wednesday at 3 p.m. Missouri finished the regular season with a record of 32-22 overall and 12-12 in conference play.
The Tigers lost theirs regular season finale to South Carolina 5-2.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA – A delegation from Columbia's sister city in Japan, Hakusan City, will start a four-day visit to mid-Missouri on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A water main broke in a northeast Columbia neighborhood Sunday. The water flowed down Whitegate Drive in front... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House’s plan to sell a new state park could cost the state thousands... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - McLanks restaurant in Columbia is getting some big time help this Sunday and Monday from Food Network's "... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A car accident on Grindstone Parkway and Bearfield Road Sunday morning sent two people to the hospital and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The day Adleigh was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer both her and her mother's lives... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri revenues are exceeding expectations, despite dips earlier this year that raised concerns. Budget Director... More >>
in
TROY (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shaking his 3-month-old son... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Communities are working to bring awareness to the environmental benefits of composting during International Compost Awareness Week .... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council is encouraging community input on the proposed construction of a sidewalk along the east side... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - People joined together at the Inclusive Excellent Mile race Saturday morning. Brian Brown, an associate athletic director... More >>
in
MORGAN COUNTY - Six people were arrested and charged after deputies found drugs, paraphernalia and a gun inside a home... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU issued an 'all clear' Saturday night after an armed man was spotted on campus. MU Alert... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A massive fire tore through a condo complex in Osage Beach Friday night. KOMU 8's sister station... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Saturday afternoon crash resulted in a flipped car at Stadium Boulevard and Providence Road. The Columbia... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The wife of a law enforcement officer who died in the line of duty says she will... More >>
in
FULTON - The National Churchill Museum celebrated 50 years with a parade Saturday. It commemorated former British Prime Minister... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police were unable to locate a driver after a car crashed into a roundabout Friday night. State... More >>
in