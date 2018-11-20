Tigers Not Finger-Pointing Heading into No. 1 Test

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Missouri's defense pretty much held up its end of the bargain last week. If there's been any griping about the lack of production on the other side of the ball heading into this week's perceived mismatch against top-ranked Alabama, the Tigers have kept it to themselves.

Outspoken defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson said no one's getting frustrated, and no one's pointing fingers. Cornerback Kip Edwards says he still had high expectations of winning out for a 9-3 season.

Missouri (3-3, 0-3 SEC) dropped to .500 and its long-anticipated debut season in the SEC has produced mostly groans. The Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0) are three-touchdown favorites to send another Faurot Field sellout crowd home disappointed on Saturday.