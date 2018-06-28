Tigers Offense Goes Cold in Upset Loss

COLUMBIA: The Missouri Tiger Men's Basketball came into Monday night's contest expecting a tough test against an experienced North Carolina Central team according to Coach Kim Anderson. They got all they could handle and then some, being upset at home against Eagles 62-52.

In the loss the Tigers combined for an 25 percent shooting from the field, a program low at Mizzou Arena.

The Tigers were led by sophomore guard Terrance Phillips, who tied for a game high 17 points on 60 percent shooting before fouling out in the second half. Phillips was the only Tiger in double digits, while the remaining Tigers combined to go 11-58 throughout the game for an abysmal 19 percent.

North Carolina Central was led in scoring by Patrick Cole, whose 17 points were one of three Eagles scorers in double digits.

With the loss, Missouri drops to 3-3 on the season. The Tigers will look to rebound Saturday afternoon, as the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers come to town. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.