Tigers on the Prowl helps local charities

COLUMBIA - A local non-profit organization, Tigers on the Prowl, will “unleash” six new fiberglass tigers at Columbia mall Friday night.

According to the founder of the organization, Chuck Crews, six local artists painted these tigers that each represents a local charity. He said the tigers will be auctioned off August 31 at Holiday Inn Executive Center, and the proceeds of each one will go toward the charity it supports.

“$440,000 so far, and we’d like to raise at least $100,000 this year,” he said. “We had a tiger two years ago that sold for $12,000.”

He said people can participate in the event in multiple ways: buying tickets to attend the auction, bidding for the tigers, or visiting the organization’s website to make donations and vote for their favorite tigers.

“Ideally, they’d buy a ticket and come to the event. But if they can’t do that, they can go to that website and look at all the tigers, look at all the charities, and online, make a either large or small donation to that particular charity. That charity will get 100 percent of what they donate.”

He said the charity that sells the most auction tickets will get $1,000 bonus, and there will be a reward for the charity that gets the most votes online.