Tigers Picked Fifth in Big 12 Preseason Poll

COLUMBIA -- The Mizzou baseball team was picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 Preseason Poll, as announced by the league office on Tuesday. The fifth-place pick is the best for the Tigers since they were also picked fifth in 2009. The poll is voted on by the league's nine coaches and coaches are unable to vote for their own teams.



Texas A&M was picked to win the league, receiving eight first-place votes and 64 total points in the poll. Texas was picked second while Oklahoma and Baylor were the only other teams picked ahead of the Tigers in third and fourth, respectively. The Tigers totaled 30 total points in the poll, placing them just ahead of sixth-place Oklahoma State.



Mizzou returns seven of nine position players this season and its top two weekend pitchers from a year ago. All-Big 12 outfielder Blake Brown and New York Yankee draft pick Conner Mach return to bolster the Tiger offense while Friday and Saturday starters Eric Anderson and Rob Zastryzny return to the mound. Mizzou won six of Anderson's seven weekend starts last season while Zastryzny was an All-Big 12 Freshman team honoree.